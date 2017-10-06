AOL to Retire Its Iconic Instant Messenger After 20 Years

Looks like the iconic Yellow Running Man will be officially signing off this year. AOL has announced its Instant Messenger software will be shutting down December 15. Users will have until then to still use the service, but AIM really took off in the 90’s and was a huge part of a new era in technology.

In a statement, AOL wrote to everyone of its users old and new(ish), “AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed. As a result we made the decision that we will be discontinuing AIM effective December 15, 2017.”

There’s no doubt AIM was a vital messaging source at one point or another for an entire generation. When AIM launched in 1997, it quickly became widely used for its free instant chat services.

Many nostalgic users have shared their memories of the iconic Yellow Running Man and using the platform to meet people.

End of an era: AOL announces AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) will be discontinued effective December 15, 2017. https://t.co/MMrVIukxTR pic.twitter.com/74WeANozZF — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 6, 2017

Before text messaging, there was AIM.

Before Twitter, there were AIM away messages.

Before MySpace, there was your AIM bio. — Jerry David (@BostonJerry) October 6, 2017

Let us all now please rise, and honor AIM with a moment of static. pic.twitter.com/Otst8mvsBL — Joey Langone (@JoeyLangone) October 6, 2017

Another tech portion of my childhood dies… https://t.co/evLPoaalWE — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) October 6, 2017

Just because I haven’t used AIM in years doesn’t mean I’m not sad. It’s like finding out a band you were really into 15 years ago broke up. — Mute Bae (@DanGnajerle) October 6, 2017

RIP AIM!!!! 😭😭😭 what a sad day dec 15th will be. Kids today will never know the joys of a Door opening sound or setting an away message 😢 pic.twitter.com/mkILwb3HdW — CHiCA (@oCHiCAx) October 6, 2017