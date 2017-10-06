Burger King Is Trolling McDonald’s With The Popularity Of “IT”

Filed Under: Burger King, Clowns, IT screenings, mcdonald's, trolling
(Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

The “IT” reboot hit theaters on September 8th. On the exact same day, Burger King started trolling McDoanld’s by playing into people’s fear of clowns as a way of encouraging customers to opt for the flame-grilled burgers at BK.

We aren’t exactly sure how the Burger King mascot is less creepy than the McDonald’s clown, but for the hilarity…we’ll go with it.

The trolling didn’t just stick to Twitter. Burger King upped their game and put ads in movie theaters, presumably before “IT” screenings. Here’s a pic from inside a theater courtesy of Reddit user cynical_sonofabitch.

Burger King used "It" to throw major shade at McDonalds. from funny

Ok, BK, keep it coming!

