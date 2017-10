Dirk, meet Swish.  Swish, meet Dirk.

As if we couldn’t love the Tall Baller from the G any more, they introduce an adorable puppy. ¬†Swish is an adorable eight-week-old Guide Dog for the Blind in training named after Dirk (his Twitter handle his @swish41), and he’s in the running for the greatest Mavs acquisition of the offseason.

I had so much fun at @dallasmavs media day the other day! And I got to meet @swish41! Relive my day: https://t.co/xjn7HiJYL7 pic.twitter.com/orLcBFlOsk — Swish The Puppy (@SwishPuppy) October 5, 2017

You can watch Dirk and Swish’s adorable first encounter below!

Via WFAA