Frisco Named The Fastest Growing City In The United States! Four Texas Cities Make Top Ten!

Earlier this year, Frisco was named as the second fastest growing city in the United States in terms of population. Now…we’re number one!

WalletHub just released its list of the fastest growing cities in the United States, and among the FOUR Texas cities that made the top 10, Frisco is number one! The city of Frisco’s economic development arm attributes its ranking to its residents and businesses being drawn because of its top-notch schools, “pristine” parks, and retail, sports, and entertainment destinations.

Frisco’s population in July, 2016 was 164,000, an increase of about 6% from the previous year. Projections have that by around 2035, the population could be close to 375,000 people. WalletHub analyzed 515 U.S. cities across 15 key metrics, measuring data that ranges from population growth to college-educated population growth to unemployment rate decrease.

A ton of Texas, and especially DFW cities made the list of the fastest growing in the United States, which shows that the Lone Star State is CLEARLY the best place to live in the entire country!

5-Midland

6-McKinney

9-Austin

14-Round Rock

25-Allen

26-Pearland

31-League City

57-Irving

58-Denton

64-Richardson

82-Grand Prairie

83-Fort Worth

110-San Antonio

112-Dallas

185-Houston

Via Culture Map