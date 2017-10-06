High School Evacuated Over Intense Pumpkin Spice Smell

Well it finally happened. Pumpkin spice is trying to kill us.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Baltimore was forced to evacuate after a funny smell starting coming from the third floor of the building. According to the school’s President Bill Heiser, there were several complaints of students and teachers having trouble breathing. Heiser had to make the difficult decision and evacuated around 200 people from the campus due to the smell.

Of course the fire department showed up as well as a hazmat crew to help solve the mystery smell.

BREAKING: Baltimore high school being evacuated for possible hazmat situation: https://t.co/cf4KvYEdXx pic.twitter.com/EblmtoNC4o — ABC2NEWS (@ABC2NEWS) October 5, 2017

While all the hazmat test came back negative, two students and three teachers headed to the hospital for stomach issues.

FALL FAVORITE CAUSES INJURIES: A pumpkin spice scented aerosol plug-in forced the evacuation of a school in Baltimore and sickened 5 people! pic.twitter.com/KX3G7mb8g2 — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) October 6, 2017

After a little more investigation, it turns out the funky smell was coming from…a pumpkin spice air freshener!!!