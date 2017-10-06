Housewives Star Erika Jayne Will Star In Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara Campaign

Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, Better Than Sex, Cosmetics, erika jayne, October, Too Faced
(Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Erika Jayne, reality star and pop artist, will be starring in Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara video.

The video is set to debut this month, and it won’t be just their famous mascara she’ll be wearing.  She’ll be modeling the cosmetic company’s new special edition shoes!

Too Faced ✖️ Erika Jayne

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on

Founder Jerrod Blandino designed the limited edition high heels.  Made in Italy, they’re 100% vegan and come featured with two eye lashes embellished on the heels.  The sole is inscribed with the phrase “Better Than Sex” in gold.  The brand stated, “Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino was inspired to create these limited edition luxury shoes so you can feel sexy and confident from your lashes all the way down to your glittery heels. These custom-designed stilettos capture the dramatic and sexy look of our #1 mascara.”

The heels will only be available for a limited time and will run at roughly $225 on Oct. 19 on the brand’s website.

-source via usmagazine.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live