Housewives Star Erika Jayne Will Star In Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara Campaign

Erika Jayne, reality star and pop artist, will be starring in Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara video.

The video is set to debut this month, and it won’t be just their famous mascara she’ll be wearing. She’ll be modeling the cosmetic company’s new special edition shoes!

Too Faced ✖️ Erika Jayne A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

Founder Jerrod Blandino designed the limited edition high heels. Made in Italy, they’re 100% vegan and come featured with two eye lashes embellished on the heels. The sole is inscribed with the phrase “Better Than Sex” in gold. The brand stated, “Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino was inspired to create these limited edition luxury shoes so you can feel sexy and confident from your lashes all the way down to your glittery heels. These custom-designed stilettos capture the dramatic and sexy look of our #1 mascara.”

The heels will only be available for a limited time and will run at roughly $225 on Oct. 19 on the brand’s website.

-source via usmagazine.com