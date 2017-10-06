King of the Hill Fans to Yell ‘Bwah!’ Together on the Continental Avenue Pedestrian Bridge

(Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage)

So this is actually happening.

A Facebook event was created to draw together a the most die hard King of the Hill fans and yell “Bwah” on the Continental bridge. The event even caught the attention of the shows creator and fellow Texan Mike Judge.

WFAA says that fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character as well. Not only will everyone be yelling Bwah, but a contest of the

– Longest Bwah
– Best Bwaahh
– Best “I tell you what.”
– Best “Dang it, Bobby.”
– Best “That boy ain’t right.”
– Best “I DON’T KNOW YOU! THAT’S MY PURSE!”
– Best Boomhauer Speech
– Best Peggy “WHOOOYEAHHHHH!”

It’s not to late to practice your Bwah yell and get out to the Continental bridge at 1 on Saturday October 7th.

