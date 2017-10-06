Lin-Manuel Miranda Debuts All-Star Charity Song ‘Almost Like Praying’

Lin-Manuel Miranda has recruited an all-star lineup for his new track “Almost Like Praying.”

Marc Anthony, Ruben Blades, Camila Cabello, Pedro Capo, Dessa, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Moreno, Ednita Nazario, Joell Ortiz, Anthony Ramos, Gina Rodriguez, Gilberto Santa Rosa, PJ Sin Suela, Tommy Torres, and Ana Villafañe are all featured on the new song, which will raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Written by Miranda only last week, the original song borrows its title and instantly indelible hook from the classic show tune “Maria,” from West Side Story.

Check out the star-studded charity single below.