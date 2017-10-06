Linkin Park and James Corden To Air Chester Bennington’s “Carpool Karaoke” Episode Next Friday

(Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

A week before his death in July, Chester Bennington, along with his Linkin Park band mates and actor Ken Jeong filmed an episode for James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke series.

After Bennington’s death, however, there were serious questions of whether or not it would be appropriate to air the episode.  Corden deferred to Bennington’s family for the final call.  He told AP, “We consider it to be not our decision to make.  We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want, because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it, really.  It’s completely up to them and that’s a conversation we haven’t even thought about having right now…It’s a tragedy.”

Well, Chester’s wife, Talinda Bennington, has given her blessing, and the episode will air as scheduled next week.

Look for it streaming free on Facebook next Friday, October 13th.

Via BroBible

