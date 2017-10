I guess McDonald’s will have something on the menu for everyone now.

The McRib my not be back just yet but McDonald’s has announced a new vegan burger that the company will be testing in Tampere, Finland. The McVegan is “a 100 percent vegetable-based hamburger, where a soybean steak is spread between the familiar rolls” according to the McDonalds Website. The McVegan will be available till November 21st.