We’ve seen a lot of trends this year in designing hair on or around your face. Especially the eyebrows like the squiggle brow or feather brows. But this new trend, might have just gone TOO far.

Instagram user @gret_chen_chen posted to the social media site pictures that appear to be as if she has placed false eyelashes around the nostrils of her nose.

Nose hair extension #nosehair #lashes #extensions #beauty #selfie #eyelashextensions #falselashes #加藤一二三 A post shared by GretChen Chen (@gret_chen_chen) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Why is this happening?! We’re honestly hoping this does not catch on.

-source via elitedaily.com