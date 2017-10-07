Creative Pennywise Makeup Designs Will Give You Nightmares (And Great Ideas For Halloween)

As we stated in These Are Predicted To Be The Ten Most Popular Halloween Costumes This Year, Stephen King’s Pennywise the clown from IT is easily becoming the most popular Halloween costume this year.

But beauty bloggers have taken it a step further by putting their own spin on the disturbing dress-up. Check them out below.

11 Pennywise makeup tutorials for women that are actually glam https://t.co/upsNzR2Vgk pic.twitter.com/i2lmVWiQbC — NYLON (@NylonMag) October 4, 2017

🤡🎈WE ALL FLOAT DOWN HERE🎈🤡 Little female pennywise makeup inspired by the new IT movie! (Ig @venomtoyaveins for makeup details) pic.twitter.com/9qt7TIdGiH — lauren🌹🔪 (@venomtoyaveins) September 7, 2017

