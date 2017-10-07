Grandmother Accidentally Buys Curse Word-Filled Book For 6-Year-Old

By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Curse Words, grandmother, If Animals Could Talk, Twitter
Photo Credit: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

It’s a true case of, “you can’t judge a book by its cover!”

@Tiffany1985B’s mother recently bought If Animals Could Talk by Carla Butwin & Josh Cassidy for her grandchildren.  From the outside, the book looks completely innocent: illustrated with a an adorable bear, blowfish and alligator on the cover.

But as you’ll see below…this book is anything but innocent.  WARNING: the material contains strong language!

The kicker: grandma found the book on the kids table at Barnes & Noble (and obviously didn’t read through it)!

Source: Twitter

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live