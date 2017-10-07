Grandmother Accidentally Buys Curse Word-Filled Book For 6-Year-Old

It’s a true case of, “you can’t judge a book by its cover!”
@Tiffany1985B’s mother recently bought If Animals Could Talk by Carla Butwin & Josh Cassidy for her grandchildren. From the outside, the book looks completely innocent: illustrated with a an adorable bear, blowfish and alligator on the cover.
But as you’ll see below…this book is anything but innocent. WARNING: the material contains strong language!
The kicker: grandma found the book on the kids table at Barnes & Noble (and obviously didn’t read through it)!
Source: Twitter
Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.