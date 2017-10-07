Marilyn Manson’s First Show Since Accident Will Be Here in DFW

Last week Marilyn Manson had a stage prop fall on him during a show in New York, causing him to cancel the next 9 shows.

The ninth show was supposed to be played in Houston with the following being here in Grand Prairie. The Dallas Observer says that Manson’s rep, Carrie Tolles said “Seems like it will be” his first show back. Manson will be performing at the annual festival Freakers Ball in Grand Prairie. Some of those who had already bought tickets were worried when word got out that Manson had to cancel the next 9 shows.

