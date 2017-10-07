McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce Promotion for Rick and Morty Fans Did Not Go Well

Rick and Morty fans are not happy with how the Szechuan sauce promotion went down.

Pictures have surfaced of fans lining up all around dozens of McDonald’s around the nation. Fans eagerly waiting for a chance to get their hands on the limited supply of Szechuan sauce, only to have waited for nothing. Reports coming out saying that McDonald’s gave out the sauce before they were supposed to and that one state wasn’t given any at all. Apparently each participating store was only given 20 packets. With all the horrible back lash coming from fans maybe McDonald’s will bring back the Szechuan sauce properly.

Not very happy with @McDonalds right now… they weren't even supposed to give out the Szechuan sauce yet and they're already out… — Brendon Ford (@bchevy04) October 7, 2017

The line for Szechuan Sauce half an hour before it is served. pic.twitter.com/7JcsXBleQ6 — Drake McHorror (@TrailerDrake) October 7, 2017

Very disappointed with @McDonalds and Szechuan sauce disaster. Locations including mine were supposed to have it and didn’t. — Anstiss Eaton (@anstissmarie) October 7, 2017

mcdonalds really ruined the szechuan sauce promotion — ego (@EvgeniMaIkinEgo) October 7, 2017