Nate Strengthens To Hurricane Status As It Approaches Gulf Coast

⚠️All preparations along the Gulf Coast should be RUSHED TO COMPLETION this morning ahead of Hurricane #Nate! #LAwx #MSwx pic.twitter.com/s2YZk2KIoF — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 7, 2017

The National Hurricane Center says Nate is expected to be a Category 2 hurricane at landfall on the Gulf Coast: with 18 million Gulf Coast residents in Florida, Alabama and Louisiana under threat. It could make landfall as soon as late this afternoon. A hurricane warning has already been issued in New Orleans: which is under a state of emergency (3-6 inches of rain has been forecast: but storm and wind surges are posing the greatest risk; including the possibility of isolated tornadoes). The rest of Louisiana and Alabama are also in a state of emergency.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was quoted as saying, “By Saturday noon, you should be in your safe place.”

Hurricane Nate’s expected to have maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and it’s currently moving at 22 mph. It’s already been blamed for deaths where it hit in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Honduras.

Source: MSN/NBC News