I think everyone knows that Denton is home of the University of North Texas and Texas Women’s University, but there is definitely more than the universities and downtown itself!

According to Guide Live, here are 15 restaurants you should check out when visiting Denton:

Barley and Board – first brewpub in the city

Boca 31 – known for their famous empanadas and the chef who brings them from Miami

Lakeside Craft Kitchen – burgers, wings and stuffed potatoes by the lakeside!

Komodo Loco – if you live Asian food

LSA Burgers – burgers with a rock ‘n’ roll atmosphere

Pizza Snob – a build-your-own individual-pizza place

The Windy City Grub Hub – Chicago style food

940’s Kitchen & Cocktails – an upscale food place for a fancy date or a night on the town

In Roanoke you have:

Benjamin’s Pizza Kitchen & Bar

The Classic Cafe at Roanoke

Euros Gyros

Hard Eight BBQ

Tacos & Avocados

Last but not least, in Argyle you have…

Bumbershoot Barbecue

Earl’s 377

To check out the restaurants and where they’re located, click here.

Marco A. Salinas

Article via GuideLive