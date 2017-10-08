I think everyone knows that Denton is home of the University of North Texas and Texas Women’s University, but there is definitely more than the universities and downtown itself!
According to Guide Live, here are 15 restaurants you should check out when visiting Denton:
Barley and Board – first brewpub in the city
Boca 31 – known for their famous empanadas and the chef who brings them from Miami
Lakeside Craft Kitchen – burgers, wings and stuffed potatoes by the lakeside!
Komodo Loco – if you live Asian food
LSA Burgers – burgers with a rock ‘n’ roll atmosphere
Pizza Snob – a build-your-own individual-pizza place
The Windy City Grub Hub – Chicago style food
940’s Kitchen & Cocktails – an upscale food place for a fancy date or a night on the town
In Roanoke you have:
Benjamin’s Pizza Kitchen & Bar
The Classic Cafe at Roanoke
Euros Gyros
Hard Eight BBQ
Tacos & Avocados
Last but not least, in Argyle you have…
Bumbershoot Barbecue
Earl’s 377
