High School Student Expelled For Sitting Down During Pledge Of Allegiance

India Landry of Windfern High School, located in the Houston area, was expelled by the principal because she sits during the Pledge of Allegiance.

According to FOX4, Landry says that she’s done this over 200 times in front of her six teachers and they haven’t said a word.

Reason, “because I don’t believe the flag represents justice and that’s what they want us to stand for,” she says. “I don’t believe it represents that.”

She was called to the principal’s office for not standing up to recite the pledge.

“I didn’t stand. She said you need to stand. I said I won’t do that then she said well you’re kicked out of here,” Landry says.

Her attorney says “This is a right guaranteed by the constitution. As a matter of fact, it’s on of the oldest litigated rights.”

Both parties took it to court, though the school principal had a change of heart and let Landry returned to school.

Marco A. Salinas

Article via FOX4