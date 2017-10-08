Jason Aldean Makes Surprise Appearance on SNL, Honors Las Vegas Victims

Filed Under: Jason Aldean, SNL, tribute
(Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Instead of the traditional cold open on Saturday Night Live, Jason Aldean opened the show with a message.

Aldean honored the victims of last weeks mass shooting. “This week, we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history,” Aldean said. “Like everyone, I’m struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal. So many people are hurting. There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends… they’re all part of our family, So I want to say to them: We hurt for you, and we hurt with you. But you can be sure that were going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way. Because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit ― it’s unbreakable.”

He and his band then preformed ‘Won’t Back Down’ as a tribute to Tom Petty. The HuffPost reports that this is Aldeans first performance since that tragic night. Check out the video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live