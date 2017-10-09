BREAKING NEWS: Police Officer Shot at Texas Tech University, Campus On Lockdown

According to Reuters A person was shot on Monday at the Texas Tech University police division in Lubbock and the campus was placed on lockdown, according to police and a Twitter message from the university.

SWAT team was dispatched to look for the suspect, who was still at large, Lubbock police Officer J. Rodgers said by phone. He confirmed that one person was shot at the school’s police division but declined to immediately provide any other details.

The person shot was a police officer who has died, Lubbock television station KCBD reported. Police are searching for the student, 19-year-old freshman Hollis A. Daniels. Police tell KCBD the shooter fled in a vehicle and is still at large as of Monday night.

The message on the university’s Twitter page advised people at the campus to take shelter.