The buy-in-bulk giant that is Costco just unveiled it’s new delivery service called CostcoGrocery.

It’s a two day delivery service similar to Amazon Prime. Delivery will be free for orders over $75. The company also partnered up with Instacart on same day deliveries.

However there are concerns about the fact that people tend to spend more money when they enter a large warehouse store like Costco.

-source via mashable.com