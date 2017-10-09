Harvey Weinstein Fired From Own Company After Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Harvey Weinstein co-founded The Weinstein Company with his brother, Bob, and grew it into one of the most powerful movie companies in Hollywood.

Over the past few days, multiple actors and actresses have come out with claims of sexual assault from Weinstein over the years, and Sunday evening, The Weinstein Company’s Board of Directors decided to remove Weinstein from his position.

The allegations stretch back decades, and include statements from actresses, along with former employees of the Weinstein Company and Miramax, the previous company that Mr. Weinstein and his brother founded.

Jenni Konner, executive producer of the HBO series Girls, said on Sunday, “I see this as a tipping point. This is the moment we look back on and say, ‘That’s when it all started to change.'” She also added, that Weinstein getting fired from his own company “is going to scare any man in Hollywood using his power for anything but making movies and television.”

Via NY Times