Jerry Jones Gives Players Ultimatum: Stand For The Anthem Or Do Not Play

Before their game against the Arizona Cardinals, the entire Dallas Cowboys team and coaching staff, along with owner Jerry Jones, kneeled before the playing of the National Anthem in solidarity with other players across the league engaging in similar protests.

However, after the Cowboys defeat against the Green Bay Packers, Jones made it perfectly clear that any player who kneels during the anthem will face disciplinary action, including not playing in the game. Jones said, “I know this, we cannot…in the NFL in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag. We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind that the National Football League and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag. So we’re clear.”

Jones explained that while the players showing solidarity with their NFL brethren is important, respect for the flag is paramount. “There is no room here if it comes between looking non-supportive of our players and of each other or creating the impression that you’re disrespecting the flag, we will be non-supportive of each other. We will not disrespect the flag. If there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. OK? Understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period.”

The league, at this point, has no plans to punish players for anthem protests.

Via Fox News