Kit Harrington Pulled a Prank on His Fiancee and it Did Not Go Well

Jon Snow really knows how to fool you.

Kit Harrington Was doing some press on the Jonathan Ross Show for his new show Gunpowder Plot on the BBC. On the show he revealed a clip from April Fools where he pranked his fiancee Rose Leslie. He placed a what looks like his own severed head prop, in the refrigerator without her knowledge. Harington said, after that she was in tears, it didn’t go down well. She pretty much told me if I did it ever again that would be it – and I think that’s marriage included.” Apparently she’s not into April fools pranks.