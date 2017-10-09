Man’s Jack Daniels Flag Alarm Neighbors Who Confuse It For ISIS

A 29-year-old man recently moved to Zurich, Switzerland with his girlfriend, where outside his home, he hung an Italian flag, and a flag bearing the logo of the popular whiskey brand, Jack Daniels. He thought hanging the Jack Daniels flag would be “funny.” Unfortunately, it caused some alarm for his neighbors.

His neighbors feared the black and white flag belonged to that of the radical militant group ISIS, and feared he might be a supporter of the Islamic State.

#recap "Worried" neighbours mistake Jack Daniels flag for the ISIS flaghttps://t.co/cgsnBI9tVu pic.twitter.com/2q3xPSxk6h — The Poke (@ThePoke) October 8, 2017

Man accused of supporting terrorism for flying Jack Daniels flag https://t.co/HzT2W1QAkF — Metro (@MetroUK) October 3, 2017

A neighbor wrote a note to the man, who wished to remain anonymous that read, “Is it necessary to be afraid of you? First the Italian flag and now the black flag of death. Are you an IS sympathizer?” He thought it would be funny to hang the Jack Daniels flag, but now the man is worried his neighbors have the wrong impression of him. He said, “I fell from the clouds when I saw [the letter].”

His neighbors said they would monitor him and his girlfriend, though he is looking into taking legal action against the person that sent the letter, for fear they have damaged his reputation. As for the flag, he swill not be taking it down any time soon. He said it wouldn’t be “right” to give in.

Via Fox News