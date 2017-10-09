Miley Cyrus Channels Talking Heads, Portugal. The Man for Lip Sync Battle

By Scott T. Sterling

Miley Cyrus went for an alt-rock classic and a recent radio favorite for a “Lip Sync Battle” on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

For her throwback song, Cyrus donned David Byrne’s legendary big suit for a performance of Talking Heads’ “Once in a Lifetime,” emulating the singer’s look in the band’s legendary concert film, Stop Making Sense.

She then stripped things down for an energetic take on Portugal. The Man’s current hit, “Feel It Still.”

The performance was from the last night of Cyrus’ week-long residency on Fallon’s show.

Watch both performances below.