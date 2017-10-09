Nelly Arrested For Sexual Assault And Rape; Denies “Fabricated” Claims

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Nelly is currently on the road with Florida Georgia Line, opening for the bad as part of the Smooth Tour.  Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was apprehended by authorities in Auburn, Washington, however, after a woman claimed the 42-year-old raped and assaulted her while on his tour bus.

Nelly was booked, but not charged in an Auburn, Washington jailed, and was shortly released thereafter. he expressed his innocence on social media, accusing the woman for falsely accusing him with these “fabricated” allegations.

Nelly is still scheduled to continue touring with Florida Georgia Line, until the tour concludes October 21st.

Via MTV

