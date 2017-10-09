Nelly Arrested For Sexual Assault And Rape; Denies “Fabricated” Claims

Nelly is currently on the road with Florida Georgia Line, opening for the bad as part of the Smooth Tour. Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was apprehended by authorities in Auburn, Washington, however, after a woman claimed the 42-year-old raped and assaulted her while on his tour bus.

BREAKING: Here is the jail booking for Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr. he was booked at 6:39am PST. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/pQYDu1DilH — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 7, 2017

The woman claims Haynes (Nelly) sexually assaulted her on the tour bus. Auburn PD felt there was probable cause to arrest him. #Q13FOX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 7, 2017

Nelly was booked, but not charged in an Auburn, Washington jailed, and was shortly released thereafter. he expressed his innocence on social media, accusing the woman for falsely accusing him with these “fabricated” allegations.

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!! — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

Nelly is still scheduled to continue touring with Florida Georgia Line, until the tour concludes October 21st.

