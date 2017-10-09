Nick Carter Visits Shooting Victims at Las Vegas Hospital

By Annie Reuter

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys spent some time visiting hospitalized music fans in Las Vegas over the weekend. The visit was in response to the deadly shooting at a country music festival last Sunday (Oct. 1) that killed 59 people and left more than 500 injured.

On Saturday (Oct. 7), Carter traveled to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada to sign autographs and talk to patients injured at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. During his stay, Carter also posed for photos with patients and several members of the hospital staff.

“It was an honor to meet you today at the hospital. Stay strong and get well soon, Your # 1 fan,” Carter captions a photo with one patient.

The hospital also shared its gratitude to Carter:”A big thank you to Backstreet Boy’s Nick Carter for coming by UMC today to cheer up our patients and visit with staff!” they write on their Facebook page.

The Backstreet Boys will kick off the second leg of their Las Vegas residency next month.

