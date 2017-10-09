Police Have Apprehended Suspect in Texas Tech Shooting

Filed Under: Texas Tech

According to the Texas Tech Twitter the lockdown has been lifted.

Suspect Hollis Daniels has been arrested by police. KCBD says Daniels was taken into custody at 9:28 p.m. according to officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. He was located near Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech officials tell us they did a welfare check on a student, found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his room and brought him in, once at the PD building, the student pulled a gun and shot the officer in the head, killing him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live