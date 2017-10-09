President Trump Claims To Have Invented, And Is The First Person To Use, The Word “Fake”

Along with “covfefe,” “fake news” is one of the most infamous phrases to come out of President Trump’s legacy. Now, the president is staking his claim as the creator and first user of the word “fake.”

Donald Trump is actually trying to take credit for the word 'fake' pic.twitter.com/VOeVmQhEfF — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 8, 2017

The president admitted that while other people may have used the term, he had “never heard them.” He said, “I guess other people have used it, perhaps, over the years, but I’ve never noticed it,” while appearing on the US Christian channel Trinity Broadcasting.

President Trump also commented on his, once again, infamous paper towel-throwing incident while visiting Puerto Rico, saying he was “having fun” while throwing them out.

Via Newshub