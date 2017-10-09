Sam Smith Reveals The “Delusional Moment” That Inspired “Too Good At Goodbyes”

The hottest song of off Sam Smith’s upcoming fourth album is the incredible “Too Good at Goodbyes.”  While its lyrics have been interpreted by many, Smith actually revealed the song’s origins, and how it was inspired by a specific “delusional moment” for the singer.

The song was born from an inspiration after Smith had bene dumped.  He told Billboard in their “How It Went Down” series.  “I put an armor up after that happened because it was the first time I had been in that situation with someone romantically.  I felt a little bit more prepared for the heartbreak and that period when something awful happens.”

Check out the full interview below!

Via Billboard

