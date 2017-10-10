96-Year-Old Runs World’s Only Toilet Seat Museum Out Of Garage In San Antonio

Over the years, Barney Smith has collected over 1,300 pieces of art. Well, some see these pieces as art. Others, call them toilet seats.

Barney Smith is selling his epic toilet seat collection https://t.co/uXWTBXX8OG pic.twitter.com/q1eGnycC8V — As It Happens (@cbcasithappens) October 9, 2017

Visiting Smith’s museum, which doubles as his garage, is by-appointment only, and the walls are lined with toilet seats decorated with paintings, photographs and all sorts of other objects and knickknacks.

At 96-years-old, however, Smith has decided it’s time to sell off his famous collection. When asked why he’s selling his famous toilet seats, Smith told As It Happens host Carol Off, “Because I’m 96 years old and I’m gettin’ ready to leave this whole world.” He’s been decorating seats for over 50 years, and has numerous seats from visitors all across the country, and around the world.

Oh my god y'all, the Toilet Seat Museum was an absolute blast! Go and see Barney and his incredible art collection!!! pic.twitter.com/xvguV3kqmH — Michi (@DaisyHavoc) June 3, 2017

If you happen to secure one of these toilet seats for yourself, Smith recommends not using them. He said, “You may fall through the toilet if you sit on a plaque — I call them plaques. They’re made out of toilet seats, but they’ve got their hinges off.”

Via CBC