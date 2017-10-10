Chance The Rapper And Lyft Joining Forces To Help Underfunded Chicago Schools

It’s well known knowledge that Chance the Rapper is quite the philanthropist when it comes to helping out his native city Chicago. Now the hip hop artist is working with Lyft to help out schools in the city that are heavily underfunded.

Lyft riders in Chicago can now round up their fare and donate to Chance’s arts enrichment fund program for kids in struggling CPS.

“Through the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund, I’m committed to giving the kids in Chicago as much as I can,” Chance says. “And now with Lyft’s Round Up & Donate, we can give them much more because the more we ride, the more we raise to bring more arts programs to Chicago Public Schools.”

-source via billboard.com