Cocoa Puffs And Lucky Charms Introduce New Winter Flavors, And Unfortunately, They Are Not Pumpkin Spice

Tis the season of Pumpkin Spice. Your coffee, candle, and even your breakfast cereal has the familiar scent or taste that means Fall has arrived. But if your Cocoa Puffs or Lucky Charms, you’ve taken a more natural approach to upcoming seasonal flavors.
Cheerios might have the Pumpkin Spice cereal flavoring on lock anyway, so General Mills decided to shift the flavors of Cocoa Puffs and Lucky Charms in a different direction. For a limited time only, we’ll be able to enjoy “Hot Cocoa Cocoa Puffs,” and “Cinnamon Vanilla Lucky Charms.”
First reported by @Cerealouslynet, check out the new Cinnamon Vanilla Lucky Charms with FROSTY THE SNOWMAN MARSHMALLOWS! 😍 Man, oh man. I think this has sleeper potential to be one of the best cereals ever (honestly) because Lucky Charms are already great, cinnamon cereals have a great track record, and the contrast between cinnamon and marshmallows is awesome. If this is @generalmills’ apology to me for killing off Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch, then… we’re getting there. ⛄️ Coming soon.
Expect these limited edition flavors in your cereal aisle soon!
