Frankie Muniz Can’t Remember Most Of The Six Years He Spent Filming “Malcolm In The Middle”

Frankie Muniz is currently tearin’ it up on Dancing with the Stars, but a lot of us remember him starring in the lead role on the amazing Malcolm in the Middle.

Unfortunately, a series of medical issues has resulted in Muniz not being able to remember much of the six years he spent filming MITM.  Muniz explained that nine concussions, compounded with several “mini-strokes” prevent him from recalling his time spent on the sitcom.  Muniz said, “It makes me a little sad.  Things pop back into my mind [that] I should have remembered.  Truth is, I don’t remember much [of my time on Malcolm].  It almost feels like it wasn’t me.”

Muniz has the support of fellow Malcolm in the Middle costar Bryan Cranston, who was also interviewed by DWTS this week.  Cranson told Muniz not to worry about what he can or can’t remember.  Cranston said, ““They are still [his] experiences.  My job is to tell him to remember what happened on Malcolm in the Middle.  What a life.”

Muniz earned 24 points out of 30 this week, good enough to tie for fourth and remain safe heading into Week 5.

