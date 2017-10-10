Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie Say Harvey Weinstein Harassed Them, Too

The list of A-listers is growing.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who won an Oscar for 1999’s Shakespeare in Love – a Weinstein/Miramax Films production and Angelina Jolie, who starred in the late ‘90s Playing by Heart, both say Harvey Weinstein made unwanted advanced on them.

“I have a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did, “ Jolie tells the NY Times which revealed this week that there have been eight out of court settlements paid out by Weinstein over the past three years.

Paltrow told the Times that she was 22 when Weinstein hired her for Emma, a Jane Austen adapation. Before shooting for the film began, he requested that she come to his hotel room for a work meeting. She says that she placed his hands on her and suggested they head to the bedroom for massages.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” Paltrow told the Times.