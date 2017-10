At the Pumpkin Daze Festival, which is a yearly event in Missouri, a new record has been broken in the state for the heaviest pumpkin.

The pumpkin weighed in at 1,500 pounds and was too big to even fit into a truck.

“We put the winning watermelon and the winning pumpkin in (the truck),” said Cheri Hamilton, Pumpkin Daze President,” and the winning pumpkin was too big to fit.”

-source via fox4news.com