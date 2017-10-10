Southwest Airlines Starts 72 Hour Sale That Offers Roundtrip Tickets For Under $100

OAKLAND, CA - JULY 11: The tail sections of a Southwest Airlines planes are seen at the Oakland International Airport July 11, 2005 in Oakland, California. Southwest Airlines, the nation's largest discount carrier, reported a 7.9 percent increase in passenger traffic, boarding 6.89 million passengers in June. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If you’ve been looking for a deal on an upcoming flight, Southwest Airlines may have just become your new best friend!

For the next three days, the airline will be offering flight deals dropping as low as $49 and as high as $129.  Prices will vary depending on the length of flight.  The sale began today(Tuesday Oct. 10) and will cover travel times from Oct. 31-Dec. 19 as well as from Jan. 3rd-Feb. 14. .

The sale ends Oct. 12 at 11:59pm.  Destinations offered in the sale include: Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Cancun, and Punta Cana.

-source via fox4news.com

 

