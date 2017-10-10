Starting in November 90’s Kids Can Revisit Their Childhood When Tamagotchi Comes Back To The U.S.

If you were born in the mid-80’s then you’re probably old enough to remember all the great toys that the 1990’s had to offer. Including the widely popular Tamagotchi. Well boys and girls, get ready to re-visit your childhood this November when the Japanese digital pet is re-released in the U.S. .

Tamagotchi’s will be available in stores nationwide starting Nov. 5, 2017. However there are some new modifications to the device.

Tamagotchi returns in November, and it's (almost) just like you remember https://t.co/bYXq3GK8YW pic.twitter.com/LFQDl7IjAJ — Mashable (@mashable) October 10, 2017

So what is new about the Tamagotchi? Well to start with, the egg shaped pet will be around half the size as the original. And when it comes to pet care, there are just four areas to focus on. Feedings, offering comfort when it gets sick, making sure that it gets some sleep, and cleaning up its digital poop. So no games to play with your pet like last time.

We can’t wait!

-source via elitedaily.com