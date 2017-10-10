Three Black Bears Break Into Colorado Pizzeria; Eat Dough And Salami

A pizzeria owner in Colorado woke up to damage in his kitchen, and multiple supplies and ingredients ravaged and eaten.

After checking the overnight security cam footage, Tony Francher, the co-owner of Antonio’s Real New York Pizza in Estes Park, has placed the blame on a mama black bear and her two adorable cubs. “It was really fun to come into that one,” Francher told CBS Denver.

Fortunately, the shop keeps most of their materials in another room which the bears couldn’t gain access too. The employees were able to toss the damaged ingredients, sanitize, and restock the pizzeria, and were open for business later that day as scheduled.

Francher fully expects the bears to attempt another break in. “Cameras will be rolling, but they won’t be able to get into anything.”

