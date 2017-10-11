Cardi B Brings ‘Bodak Yellow’ to ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’

By Robyn Collins
Cardi B brought a high energy performance of her hit single “Bodak Yellow” to last night’s (Oct. 10) BET Hip-Hop Awards.
In addition to performing, the rapper twon awards for Hustler of the Year, Single of the Year, Best New Artist and the Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style).
Check out Cardi’s performance, which contains explicit language, at Radio.com and see the full list of winners from last night’s show below.
Best Hip-Hop Video:
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE”
Best Collabo, Duo or Group:
DJ Khaled f., Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Hot Ticket Performer:
Kendrick Lamar
Lyricist of the Year:
Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year:
Benny Boom
DJ of the Year:
DJ Khaled
Producer of the Year:
Metro Boomin
MVP of the Year:
DJ Khaled
Single of the Year:
“Bodak Yellow” – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)
Album of the Year
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
Cardi B
Hustler of the Year:
Cardi B
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style):
Cardi B
Best Mixtape:
Cardi B – Gangsta B—- Music Vol. 2
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse:
Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti f. Nicki Minaj)
Impact Track:
JAY-Z – “The Story Of O.J.”