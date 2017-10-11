Hidden Camera Found By Couple At Airbnb

A couple is outraged after finding a hidden camera in the Airbnb they were staying at.

“My wife and I are distressed by this situation. I hope more victims will come forward,” Derek Starnes told ABC News affiliate WFTS-TV of Tampa, Florida, after finding a camera hidden in the smoke detector of the Airbnb they rented on Longboat Key, south of Tampa Bay, Florida.

Due to his work in the information technology sector, Starnes was able to pick out the obscure pinhole camera. Wayne Natt, the man who posted the room on Airbnb, was arrested for video voyeurism. Natt is out on bond and his arraignment is scheduled for next month.

ABC News was told by Airbnb that Natt has had an account on its website for the past two years and up to at least 40 reviews. The company said that it has permanently banned him from the site. “We are outraged at the reports of what happened. As soon as we were made aware, we permanently banned this individual from our community and fully supported the affected guests,” Benjamin Breit, spokesperson for Airbnb, told ABC News.

Breit continued saying, “Our team has reached out to local law enforcement to aid them with their investigation of this egregious offense, and we hope justice is served. We take privacy issues extremely seriously and have a zero-tolerance policy against this behavior.”

-source via abcnews.go.com