Miley Cyrus Licks Stamps And Sings Some Of Her Hits With James Corden On “Carpool Karaoke”

Miley Cyrus joined James Corden for another round of the host’s signature segment, “Carpool Karaoke.”

Corden and Cyrus jammed to a bunch of her hits, spanning her entire career, including “We Can’t Stop,” “The Climb,” “Younger Now,” “Wrecking Ball” and “Malibu.”

Cyrus also revealed she was in an “altered state” during the video shoot of her song “Wrecking Ball,” and how the ride would have been better if the two “hotboxed” before!  The pair also made a stop at a local post office where Cyrus put her infamous tongue to use with licking some (a lot!) of stamps!

Check out their ride together below!

Via People

