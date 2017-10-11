NFL Team Has Play Named After Justin Bieber

Anyone watching the Minnesota Vikings play the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football might have heard an interesting audible call from the NFC North team.

An audible is when the quarterback changes the play at the last-minute, so will yell some random command or phrase so his team understands what the new play is. The Vikings were on offense when quarterback Case Keenum decided to call an audible. And if very much sounds like Keenum, or some other Viking called the new play “Bieber, Bieber!”

Wait, did the Vikings just audible to "Bieber"?!? pic.twitter.com/qrvEe8E7Vn — Eric Kristensen (@erickristensen) October 10, 2017

Vikings have a Bieber audible? pic.twitter.com/ya7H7BRVpl — Travis Pineapple (@Rob_In_WI) October 10, 2017

So, you got Bieber Fever, Minnesota?

Via Billboard