People are Still Throwing Pizzas On Roof of The Breaking Bad House

This is not the first time we’ve heard of fans tossing pizza on the roof.

One of the most iconic scenes from Breaking Bad is in season 3. Walter comes home with a pizza, only to discover he’s been locked out by his family after they discover his secret. In a fit of anger he tosses the pizza and it just happens to land face up on the roof. Since then fans have come by the house that is located in New Mexico just to throw pizza on the roof. The house it self is not a prop, and is home to a family, who constantly finds their home vandalized. The shows creator Vince Gilligan even stepped in to tell fans to stop. “There is nothing funny or original or cool about throwing pizza on this lady’s roof,” the family is now putting a 6 foot fence up around the property. Joanne Quintana, whose mother owns the house, told KOB 4 “We just feel like we can’t leave because when we do, something happens, and that’s ridiculous.” The fence is currently under construction and should be completed soon, but trespassers have already attempted to climb around it to take photographs with the iconic house.