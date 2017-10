It’s nothing new that California has been dealing with horrible wildfires.

Well the smoke from a wildfire that started in Anaheim, which is roughly 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles, made for some pretty horrific looking photos for some while visiting Disneyland.

Thanks to the orange flame filled sky, these pictures look like something out of an apocalypse!

There's a cloud of smoke here at @disneyland California adventure right now, if you use my picture please credit me, thank you. A post shared by Jr (@juniorolivas) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

My sister is in Disneyland and just sent me these pictures from the fire. Is the world ending or something? Cause this is wack pic.twitter.com/uRut0up3Yr — David (@iheartnate) October 9, 2017

-source via buzzfeed.com