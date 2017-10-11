Pink’s Love Letter to Eminem Leads to ‘Revenge’

By Robyn Collins

Pop superstar Pink discussed a track on her upcoming album Beautiful Trauma that she has kept under wraps. The singer told UK TV that her collaboration with legendary rapper Eminem, on a track called “Revenge” came from a love letter.

“I reached out to him in this case,” Pink said. “I love him. I’ve always loved him. I think he’s a lyrical genius, and I just wrote him a love letter. I had written this song. I had went to the studio and drank a lot of wine, I wrote ‘Revenge.'”

“And then, I went home and drank more wine because that’s what you do when you’ve already drank a lot of wine — you think more wine is a good idea — and I wrote him an email and I said, ‘I love you. I’ve always loved you. I’ve loved you since you gave me your autograph at the 2001 MTV Music Video Awards. I love that you always work with the same people.’ I just wrote this love letter, and he just wrote back, ‘OK.'”

Though the title would lead us to believe differently, the mother of two assured the host that “Revenge” is a funny song, “It’s funny. It’s fun. There’s nothing serious about it. It’s fun. My mom loves it.”

