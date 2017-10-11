Sia Shows Her Face, Sort Of

By Robyn Collins

Sia isn’t hiding much in a new photo taken by makeup artist Tonya Brewer.

The singer, who regularly hides her face with a wig, was photographed wearing a green mud mask. However, her right breast was falling out of her bathrobe.

Brewer covered up the wardrobe malfunction with the emoji of a banana, writing, “[Sia] just directed her first film. “She had no idea her boob was out. Thank you for letting me create magic with you.”

She also had a lot of praise for Sia. “It was amazing,” she said of working with the artist. “It was an amazing experience — like a dream come true.”

Sia’s directorial debut is for the film Sister, which stars her longtime collaborator, dancer Maddie Ziegler, and Kate Hudson. No release date has been set.

