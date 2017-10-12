Actress Jennifer Aniston Donates To Puerto Rico

The beloved actress Jennifer Aniston has donated $1 million for Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Maria, which almost destroyed Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands, has already taken 43 lives and with no electricity and cleandrinking water.

She splits the donation of $500,000 each for the American Red Cross and the Ricky Martin Foundation.

Ricky Martin traveled to Puerto Rico to help victims of the disaster, tweeting to Aniston “Jennifer Aniston U R amazing Thanx 4 donating $500k for our #PuertoRico relief fund We will never forget. U R saving lives Jenn #Allin4PR”.

Aniston hopes that this will inspire people to give back.

Marco A. Salinas

Article via eonline.com