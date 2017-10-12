“Black-ish” Star Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Hilarious Video Of Getting Her Nostrils Waxed

The old adage goes that beauty is pain, and that is no more evident than the video posted by Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Golden Globe winner decided to remove all those pesky hairs from inside her nostrils, and decided wax was the best way to do so. Of course, for all those who have waxed any part of their bodies, you know it’s a pretty painful process. So you can only imagine how painful waxing the inside of your nostrils would be.

It’s not a very delicate process, either, as Ellis had a Q-tip covered in hot wax shoved up her nose, before the waxer just rips it out!

Warning! The video below isn’t for the squeamish and contains some NSFW language, so please proceed with caution!

HAS ANYONE EVER HAD THEIR NOSE HAIRS WAXED? ~ let this be a lesson to you: just say no. A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Ouch!

Via People